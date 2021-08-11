Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,412 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

