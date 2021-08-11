Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $135,000 Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tricida during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tricida by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tricida by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

