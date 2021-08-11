Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $167,000 Holdings in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 332.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of AutoWeb worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.25.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

