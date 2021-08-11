Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $281.90

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 281.90 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 280.85 ($3.67), with a volume of 727579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.80 ($3.64).

MRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The firm has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.90.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

