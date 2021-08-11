Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $281.90

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 281.90 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 280.85 ($3.67), with a volume of 727579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.80 ($3.64).

MRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The firm has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 70.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 237.90.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

