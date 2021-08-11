Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $249.32

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 249.32 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 247.56 ($3.23), with a volume of 79818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.50 ($3.25).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

