Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

MBOT stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.16.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.