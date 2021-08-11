NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, analysts expect that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

