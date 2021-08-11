WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$21.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.81.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WIR.U stock opened at C$21.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.53. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.19 and a 52 week high of C$21.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.