Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCKIF. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Babcock International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.