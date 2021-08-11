Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $222.79

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.79 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 221.66 ($2.90). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 10,864 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.79. The company has a market capitalization of £93.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 28.57 and a current ratio of 28.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

