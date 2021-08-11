Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.71

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.71 and traded as low as C$45.01. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$46.35, with a volume of 29,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.5797094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

