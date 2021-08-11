Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $143.95

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$143.95 and traded as high as C$147.73. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$147.42, with a volume of 740,893 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$143.95. The firm has a market cap of C$66.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

