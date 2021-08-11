Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,859 shares of company stock worth $5,395,951. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.