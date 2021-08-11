Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Koppers in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koppers by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 94,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 147.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

