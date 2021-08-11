A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) versus Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) Head-To-Head Comparison

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) and Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of A10 Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares A10 Networks and Ezenia!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $225.53 million 4.48 $17.82 million $0.28 46.93 Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

A10 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Ezenia!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 10.11% 24.99% 10.47% Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for A10 Networks and Ezenia!, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Given A10 Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, government, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

