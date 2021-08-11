Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRON. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.06.

Cronos Group stock opened at C$9.05 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$6.55 and a 12 month high of C$20.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

