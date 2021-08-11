Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

TSE:OR opened at C$15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.39 and a 1 year high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

