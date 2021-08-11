Brokers Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

BECN stock opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

