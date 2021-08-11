Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.99 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 27.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.