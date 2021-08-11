Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $31.25 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $624.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $478,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

