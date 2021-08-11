Contrasting Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) & Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Latham Group and Myers Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.86, suggesting a potential upside of 72.99%. Myers Industries has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Myers Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Myers Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries 4.86% 16.31% 7.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and Myers Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Myers Industries $510.37 million 1.52 $36.77 million $0.85 25.35

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Latham Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

