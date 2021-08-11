Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.44.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$17.42 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

