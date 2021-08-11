GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.57.

GDI stock opened at C$56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.61. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

