Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA opened at $19.06 on Monday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

