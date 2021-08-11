Vipshop (VIPS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIPS opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

