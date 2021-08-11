Leatt (LEAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 14.00%.

Leatt stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. Leatt has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

