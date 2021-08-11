Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Euroseas stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.24.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

