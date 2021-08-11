EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

EDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on EuroDry from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered EuroDry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

EDRY opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.20. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EuroDry in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

