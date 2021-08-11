CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.