China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.48. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 37.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,482,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

