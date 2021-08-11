Canaccord Genuity Lowers Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) to Buy

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 target price on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

