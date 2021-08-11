Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) & Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Head to Head Contrast

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

Investors Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.61, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investors Bancorp pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 19.34% 12.82% 1.53% Investors Bancorp 28.31% 10.64% 1.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $98.72 million 1.50 $21.21 million $3.11 7.03 Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.30 $221.58 million $0.94 15.18

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates 23 branches and 26 automated teller machines, as well as various branches under the Dutton State Bank, Farmers State Bank of Denton, and The State Bank of Townsend brand names. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

