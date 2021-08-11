Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

