Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,842 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

