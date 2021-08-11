Head to Head Contrast: Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Molson Coors Beverage
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2.13
|Mendocino Brewing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Volatility and Risk
Molson Coors Beverage has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molson Coors Beverage
|$11.72 billion
|0.95
|-$949.00 million
|$3.92
|13.06
|Mendocino Brewing
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Mendocino Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molson Coors Beverage.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
81.0% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Molson Coors Beverage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Molson Coors Beverage and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molson Coors Beverage
|-4.63%
|5.97%
|2.80%
|Mendocino Brewing
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Molson Coors Beverage beats Mendocino Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Co. is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
About Mendocino Brewing
Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.
