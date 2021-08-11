Royal Bank of Canada Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EDVMF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

