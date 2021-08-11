Berenberg Bank Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $57.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $61.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,132 shares of company stock worth $3,743,678 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

