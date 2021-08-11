Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $14.04 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

