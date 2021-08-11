Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of DVN opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

