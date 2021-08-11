Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

