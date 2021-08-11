EVERTEC, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EVERTEC in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. William Blair also issued estimates for EVERTEC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE EVTC opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after acquiring an additional 687,461 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 378,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in EVERTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

