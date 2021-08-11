Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.02.

TELL opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.