Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

GLP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Global Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $692.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 77.97%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 71,318 shares of company stock worth $1,910,761. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

