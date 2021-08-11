Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Truist Securities

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,584.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.