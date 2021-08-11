Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.19. Cameco shares last traded at C$22.01, with a volume of 979,551 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.42.

The company has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -386.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

