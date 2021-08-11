Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.38 on Monday. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

