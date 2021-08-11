Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hugo Boss in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

