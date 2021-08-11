North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.14. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 92,569 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on North American Construction Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The company has a market cap of C$511.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,871,282.60. Also, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at C$3,135,391.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock worth $2,586,894.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

