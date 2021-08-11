Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Critical Review

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xperi and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $892.02 million 2.40 $146.76 million $1.75 11.64 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 11.39 $17.95 million $0.24 121.79

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xperi and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.09%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Xperi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 13.32% 18.19% 9.34% Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

Summary

Xperi beats Allegro MicroSystems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

