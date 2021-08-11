American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Raised to $38.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $49,765,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

